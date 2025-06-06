Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will launch a new scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikash Yojana (MSBY) to improve urban infrastructure in the state.

The state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved the new scheme, which aims to enhance urban infrastructure and improve revenue model with an integrated approach to urban development in line with ‘Viksit Odisha @ 2036 vision’.

The state government will spend Rs 6,000 crore in five years from 2025-26 to 2029-30 financial year for implementation of the new scheme, said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja while briefing the media.

It has allocated a sum of Rs 1,100 crore for implementation of the scheme in the 2025-26 fiscal, he added.

Under the scheme, the state government will create around 50,000 urban infrastructure projects in five years. The scheme will provide wage employment to over 5 lakh skilled and unskilled labourers, informed the Chief Secretary.

The state government will develop general as well as revenue generating infrastructure like Kalyan Mandaps, multipurpose halls, town halls, crematoriums, community centres, market complexes, parks, multi-utility commercial complexes, vending zones, fish and weekly markets, neighbourhood market places, parking lots, mini cold storage, EV charging stations, micro tourism facilities and roads and drains under MSBY.

Besides, the government will develop miniparks, open-air gyms, child play stations, walking tracks, playgrounds, open spaces, rainwater harvesting structures, Bhogamandaps and Bhagabat Tungis under the new scheme, said the Chief Secretary.

In addition to this, the government will take up the development of river water front and water bodies in urban areas.

“Development of Kanjiahudas/Goshalas and pet care centres to be taken up under the scheme. The state government will create 5,000 afforestation projects to protect environment and counter climate change,” he added.