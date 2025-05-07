Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today gave its approval to a new scheme ‘Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana-Disaster Resilient Roads’ in the state.

The main objective of the scheme is to build resilient road infrastructure to ensure minimal disruption in connectivity during and after disasters, said the state government in a statement.

These roads will be durable enough to withstand damage due to disasters with minimum maintenance. They will serve as lifeline in disaster prone areas.

The scheme will be implemented over a period of five years from 2025-26 financial year to 2029-30 fiscal, with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

Similarly, the Cabinet also gave its nod to another new scheme ‘Constituency-wise Allocation (CWA) in Odisha.

The objective of this scheme is to construct /improve RD roads under 142 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The scheme will be implemented over a period of three years from 2024-25 fiscal to 2026-27 fiscal, with an outlay of Rs 426 crore.