Bhubaneswar: The state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today gave its approval to Odisha Artificial Intelligence Policy-2025.

The Cabinet approval to the AI Policy marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards harnessing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence to improve governance, simulate innovation, enhance data-driven decision making and enable inclusive socio-economic development, said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The AI Policy outlines a clear roadmap built around four basic pillars—AI infrastructure, skills, energy and regulatory frameworks.

It provides a strategic blueprint for facilitating high-end compute capacity, enabling access to large, open datasets, fostering industry-academic collaboration and ensuring sustainable and AI deployment, he added.

A key highlight of the policy is the creation of a dedicated Odisha AI Mission, which will serve as the apex institutional mechanism to implement AI initiatives across the departments, facilitate use case development, coordinate pilot projects, and provide support to public agencies, startups and institutions.

The policy identifies high-impact AI use cases across critical sectors including healthcare, agriculture, education, climate change and disaster management, revealed Ahuja.