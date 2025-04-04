New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved four major railway infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹18,658 crore. Among them are two key multi-tracking projects in Odisha: the 3rd and 4th lines between Sambalpur–Jarapda and Jharsuguda–Sason.

Together, the four approved projects will expand Indian Railways' network by about 1,247 kilometres, covering 15 districts across Odisha, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. These routes are critical for both freight and passenger movement and are expected to significantly ease congestion, improve mobility, and enhance service reliability.

Approved Projects:

1. Sambalpur–Jarapda (3rd and 4th Line) – Odisha.

2. Jharsuguda–Sason (3rd and 4th Line) – Odisha.

3. Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalkasa (5th and 6th Line) – Chhattisgarh.

4. Gondia–Balharshah (Doubling) – Maharashtra.

These projects align with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity and are aimed at promoting integrated development in the region. The construction of 19 new railway stations is also part of the plan, enhancing access to around 3,350 villages and benefiting a population of over 47 lakh. Additionally, the projects will improve connectivity to two aspirational districts—Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) and Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh).

Notably, the Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalkasa line will open up new areas like Baloda Bazar, paving the way for industrial development, particularly cement plants and other manufacturing units.

The expanded rail capacity will also boost transportation of key commodities such as agricultural produce, coal, iron ore, steel, fertilizer, cement, and limestone. The additional freight capacity is projected at 88.77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Beyond economic gains, the projects are expected to deliver significant environmental benefits. The enhanced rail network will reduce the need for fuel-based transport, cutting down oil imports by 95 crore litres and CO₂ emissions by 477 crore kilograms, equivalent to planting 19 crore trees.

These strategic investments reflect the government’s vision for a self-reliant ("Atmanirbhar") India, promising to bring new employment and self-employment opportunities through improved connectivity and industrial growth.