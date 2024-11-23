Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure transparent and time-bound appointment of teachers at Universities, the Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal for amendment to the Odisha Universities Act 1989.

During the State Cabinet meeting today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi the decision was taken for the amendment.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said the move will streamline the recruitment process and eliminate stagnation caused by court cases. It will also ensure vacancies are filled promptly, he added.

The amendment will also incorporate the National Education Policy’s transformative aspects such as multidisciplinary education, skill development and enhanced access through distance learning and skill development, Ahuja said.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for amendment in two sections of IPR 2015. This will enable eligible investors to furnish their claim for incentives in time for which they are entitled to.

The Chief Secretary added the amendment will make the IPR in line with sectoral policies for smooth administration of incentives.

A total of two agenda items were approved in today’s Cabinet meeting.