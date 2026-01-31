Bhubaneswar: The state government will introduce a new scheme, State Council on Science and Technology, to promote research in the fields of basic and applied sciences.

The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved a proposal in this regard.

The Odisha State Council on Science and Technology is a key initiative in state’s efforts to promote scientific and technological development, said the government.

The council will function under the Department of Science and Technology and take steps to integrate science, technology and innovation for socio-economic progress, added the government.

The council aims to popularize science and technology among the general public, particularly students, to foster a scientific attitude and temperament through various educational programmes, exhibitions and competitions. It seeks to enhance the quality and relevance of research and development (R&D) in Odisha by connecting academia, research institutions and industries.

The State Council on Science and Technology will be an umbrella scheme comprising 14 sub-schemes and programmes.

The main objectives of the new scheme are:

1—Encourage meritorious students to pursue higher studies and research in science.

2—Support universities and research institutes for R&D.

3—Promote scientific collaboration, innovation and awareness on intellectual property rights (IPR).

4—Popularize science among students and public by promoting rational thinking and scientific temper through the District Science Centre and Planetarium.

5—Develop a strong innovation ecosystem by establishing innovation hubs, preparing an innovation roadmap and supporting young innovators.

The new scheme will be implemented over a period of five years starting 2025-26 financial year, with total allocation of Rs 254.85 crore, said the state government.