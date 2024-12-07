Bhubaneswar: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has found irregularities to the tune of Rs 144.88 crore in Covid management in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The CAG found the irregularities in the payment of bills to eight Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCHs) in the twin cities of Odisha.

In its audit report, the CAG pointed out that the bills submitted by the eight DCHs—Sum Hospital, Hi-Tech Hospital, Blue Wheel Hospital, KIIDs, Sanjeevini Hospital, Aditya Ashwani Hospital and Sparsh Hospital in Bhubaneswar, and Sun Hospital in Cuttack—had not been properly scrutinised by the officials of the Health Department as well as the civic authorities in the twin cities.

The officials had not scrutinised the bills in accordance with the guidelines before passing them for payment, said the CAG.

The officials had approved the payment without verifying the actual number of patients admitted, types of beds availed by the patients and patient-wise claims, added the CAG.

“The officials had not given any justification for processing the bills in the absence of required documents. Thus, payment of Rs 144.88 crore to the DCHs, without verification of basic documents and records, was irregular,” mentioned the CAG in its audit report.