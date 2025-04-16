Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon launch a call centre-based facility for transportation of the bodies of deceased persons from public health facilities to their native places.

A high-level meeting, chaired by the Health Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Aswathy S. today held preliminary discussions regarding the proposed facility.

As per the discussions, the state government will issue a toll-free telephone number for people to avail the service.

Under the initiative, relatives of the deceased persons can contact the call centre-based facility through the toll-free telephone number for transportation of bodies from public health facilities to their native places or cremation grounds.

The government will finalise the per kilometre charges for availing the transportation service.

The officials today held detailed discussions regarding similar schemes being implemented in other states in the country.

The Health Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary asked the officials concerned to submit district-wise data on death of patients in government hospitals in a year. The Health Department will analyze the data to arrange adequate number of vehicles for transportation of the bodies.