Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar today as more than 60 passengers staged a protest following repeated cancellations of a Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad Air India flight.

According to reports, Air India flight IX 2932 was originally scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad at 9:55 am on Wednesday but was cancelled and rescheduled for 8:45 am on Thursday. However, the flight was again cancelled, leaving passengers frustrated and uncertain about their travel plans.

The passengers, many of whom had connecting flights or urgent business in Hyderabad, alleged that the airport authorities provided no clear reason for the cancellations, which led to resentment among them as they staged a dharna.

The passengers expressed disappointment over the alleged lack of communication by the airport authorities.

In response, Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan clarified that the delay was due to technical issues impacting the incoming flight from Hyderabad, which arrived in Bhubaneswar around 11:15 am today.

“The delay occurred due to technical issues with the aircraft from Hyderabad. Replacement and rescheduling of the connecting passengers were arranged, as per the guidelines," said Pradhan.