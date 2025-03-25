Keonjhar: The long-awaited cancer hospital in Odisha's Keonjhar district is now in its final phase of construction and set to become operational from April of 2025, reports said.

This facility is expected to provide advanced cancer treatment services to patients from Keonjhar and neighbouring districts.

The hospital has been planned with a focus on delivering modern chemotherapy treatment to cancer patients in the region. The project had received approval from the Atomic Energy Research Board of the Central Government. Following this, the Odisha government sanctioned the proposal, paving the way for the hospital’s establishment.

After thorough discussions between experts from Cuttack’s Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer and the Keonjhar district administration, it was decided to set up the cancer hospital within the premises of Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital.

The project has been funded with approximately Rs 38 crore from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The hospital's design was prepared by a specialized team from Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital. Initially expected to be completed by December 2023 and later by October 2024, the construction process faced delays but is now finally nearing completion.

With the infrastructure now ready, the hospital is expected to start offering services from April, providing a much-needed healthcare boost to cancer patients in the region.