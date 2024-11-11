Bhubaneswar: Resembling the crime plot of a movie, a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) picked up a cannabis trafficker in Bhubaneswar. The incident occurred this afternoon.

Reports suggested the special team of NCB took the cannabis trafficker, Binod Bihari Sahoo at the gun point. The matter was captured in the CCTV installed near the spot. He was arrested later following questioning.

The NCB team also raided the house of Sahoo located in Satyanagar area under Mancheswar Police limits.

Over 50 kg cannabis has been seized from the possession of Sahoo, official sources at NCB stated.

Sahoo was allegedly trafficking cannabis from Odisha to Mumbai.