Bhubaneswar: Customs officials at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Saturday seized cannabis valued at over Rs 4 crore from a couple arriving from Bangkok.

The couple, identified as residents of Punjab — a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman — was detained for interrogation following the seizure.

According to sources, the consignment was intercepted during routine checks after their arrival at the airport. A special team from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) rushed to Bhubaneswar to take over the investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest that the couple had planned to halt in Bhubaneswar for a few days before proceeding to another destination by road or rail. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended recipients of the contraband.