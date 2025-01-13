Capricorn: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with good judgment and understanding, will lead to success. Your financial situation is likely to improve through speculative gains or unexpected windfalls. A short trip to visit a relative will provide much-needed comfort and relaxation from your busy routine. Although you plan an outing with your partner today, unforeseen work commitments may interfere, potentially leading to a heated argument. A single kind act at work might turn your rivals into allies. To make the day more fulfilling, prioritize some personal time amidst your hectic schedule. Your spouse will be in a cheerful mood, and you might even receive a delightful surprise. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by extending help to the sweeper community.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.