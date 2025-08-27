Capricorn: You will find joy in leisure today. However, planetary positions do not favour money matters, so safeguard your finances carefully. Spend your free time with children—it will bring you happiness, even if it requires extra effort. In love, you may need to face some hard realities. At work, family concerns could lower your energy, and businesspersons should stay cautious as partners may cause harm. Your quick decision-making, though, will earn you recognition. In marriage, remember it’s not just about living together—it’s about spending meaningful time with your partner. Remedy: Keep the root of a Bael (wood apple) tree wrapped in red or orange cloth in your pocket to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.