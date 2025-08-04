Capricorn: You’ll find yourself in a calm and pleasant mood today—perfect for relaxation and unwinding. Financially, things look up as long-awaited dues and arrears are finally recovered, bringing a sense of relief. However, be mindful that your deep involvement in work may create tension in your relationship with your spouse. Strive for balance between professional responsibilities and personal life. In matters of love, the experience may be sweet but fleeting—enjoy the moment without clinging to expectations. Professionally, your dedication will lead to success and recognition, provided you stay focused and consistent. Exercise caution while driving home late from work today; avoid distractions to prevent mishaps that could impact your health. In your marital life, both you and your partner may benefit from a bit of personal space—time apart can help restore harmony and understanding. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen family bonds and bring harmony into your household.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.