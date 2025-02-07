Sambalpur: A car carrying a newly-wed couple met with an accident near Kulundi on National Highway-53 under Jamanakira police limits in Odisha's Sambalpur district today, leaving the groom, the bride, and two others injured.

As per reports, the accident occurred when the ill-fated car collided head-on with a truck as the couple was returning to Deogarh after the wedding ceremony in Sambalpur.

Sumit Modi from Deogarh had tied the knot in Sambalpur on Wednesday night. The mishap occurred while they were on their way back home.

The injured ones were rushed to the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

The driver of the truck fled the spot after the accident.