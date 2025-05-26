Sonepur: A car overturned after ramming into an electric pole near Ulunda police station in Odisha's Sonepur district, leading to serious injuries to three persons, including a minor. In a surprising twist, police recovered a country-made firearm and live bullets from the vehicle after the crash.

The incident occurred late last night when the car, travelling at high speed from Subarnapur towards Sambalpur, lost control near Matikhai Nuabasti under Ulunda police limits. The vehicle collided with an electric pole and overturned due to the impact, leaving the car severely damaged and the pole broken.

Upon receiving information, Fire Services personnel and local police rushed to the spot. They rescued the three injured individuals trapped inside the vehicle and admitted them to the district headquarters hospital. As their condition was critical, doctors referred them to VIMSAR in Burla for better treatment.

All the injured are reportedly residents of Sambalpur city.

Police have begun a detailed investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the possession of the firearm and the cause of the accident.