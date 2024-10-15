Bhubaneswar: A resident of Bihar and his family members had a narrow escape in Bhubaneswar when a car they were travelling in caught fire. The incident occurred this evening on the National Highway-16 in front of the Nayapalli Puja Pandal.

Eyewitnesses said an S-Cross car bearing registration number BR 01EK 6176 suddenly engulfed in flames on the national highway. Occupants of the car including two women came out of the car safely before the fire completely gutted the vehicle.

The vehicle’s owner Rohan Verma and his family members were going towards Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves when the mishap occurred.

When smoke billowed out of the car the driver tried to apply the brake, but unfortunately it did not work. With the help of handbrake, the driver halted the vehicle on the road. The car passengers came out of the car before it caught fire.

Upon receiving information, the Fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flame.