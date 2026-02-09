Bhubaneswar: A major accident was reported in Bhubaneswar this morning as a speeding car lost control on the Shishu Bhavan overbridge and plunged off the flyover, narrowly missing houses in a slum below.

The incident took place when the car rammed into the barricade of the overbridge due to high speed. After breaking through the barrier, the vehicle fell down from the flyover, hit a tree and then landed on the roof of a nearby house.

People living in the slum beneath the overbridge had a close shave, as the car came dangerously close to their homes. Fortunately, no residents were injured in the mishap.

The driver sustained injuries but survived the crash. He was rescued from the damaged vehicle and is reported to be out of danger. No other casualties were reported.

Police reached the spot soon after being alerted and launched an investigation to find out the exact reason behind the accident. Traffic movement on the overbridge and surrounding areas was temporarily disrupted following the incident.