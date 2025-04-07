Khordha: A man was killed and another sustained critical injuries after a crude bomb exploded while they were reportedly transporting it on a motorcycle near Shedheiagarh village of Odisha’s Khordha district in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Nirakar Singh, while the injured person is Lulu Senapati. Both hail from Shedheiagarh.

As per reports, the explosion occurred when the duo was allegedly carrying the explosive on the two-wheeler. The bomb went off, killing Singh on the spot. Senapati, who sustained severe injuries, was first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he remains in critical condition.

The impact of the blast was so intense that the motorcycle was completely destroyed.

Police reached the spot soon after being informed and launched a probe into the incident. A forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been pressed into service to examine the explosion site and gather clues.

Cops were yet to confirm the source of the bomb and the purpose behind transporting it. Further investigation is underway.