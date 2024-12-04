Puri: Four Odisha Legislators on their way to the Navy Day celebration at Puri Beach had a narrow escape today. The vehicles they were travelling in collided with each other near the Malatipatapur HP petrol pump.

BJP MLA from Bijepur, Sanat Kumar Gartia’s car screeched to a halt when another car came before his vehicle and met with the accident. Five other vehicles following Gartia’s car then rammed into each other.

Out of the seven vehicles that collided, four belonged to the Legislators.

Official sources said no injuries have been reported in the incident.