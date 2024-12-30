Bhubaneswar: Police have registered a case against Bhagyashree Sahoo, popularly known as 'Sahoo Bhauja', for allegedly performing obscene dance at a jatra show in Kotameta area of Odisha's Malkangiri district.

As per reports, the case has been registered against Sahoo under Section 296 of the BNS (Obscene acts and songs).

A case has also been registered against the organisers of the event.

On the other hand, a departmental probe has been initiated against Mathili Police Station IIC Debabrata Mallik as he was present at the event and allegedly didn't stop or oppose the objectionable act by Sahoo.

The Malkangiri SP has directed the Malkangiri SDPO to conduct the departmental investigation.