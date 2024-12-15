Bhubaneswar: The regional manager of a luxury hotel chain today deposed before the CBI in connection with the seizure of Rs 10 lakh from a car in Odisha capital here on December 7.

The CBI summoned the regional manager of the hotel chain for questioning as part of its investigation into the cash seizure case.

The officials of the central agency interrogated the hotel manager for around 45 minutes at the CBI regional office here. He may be called for further investigation into the case in future, sources said.

The CBI sleuths had seized around Rs 10 lakh from a luxury (Mercedes) vehicle near a hotel in the capital city here in the evening hours of December 7.

They had arrested Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited’s Group General Manager Chanchal Mukherjee, Aditya Dev Infratech Pvt Ltd owner Debadatta Mahapatra and Penta A Studio Private Ltd's director Santosh Moharana in connection with the cash seizure.

The trio was allegedly involved in tender fixing and other irregularities, said the CBI.

According to the CBI, Mukherjee had sought Rs 10 lakh as bribe from Mahapatra. The central agency laid a trap to catch Mukherjee red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Mahapatra and Maharana had brought the cash to bribe Mukherjee on December 7. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused persons, said the CBI in a statement.

It is worth mentioning here that the CBI has summoned senior Odisha-cadre IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi for investigation in connection with case.