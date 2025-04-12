Sundargarh: In an instance of rise in criminal activities across Odisha, cattle smugglers allegedly opened fire on an Excise officials’ team at Lephripada police station area in Sundargarh district.

The excise team had a narrow escape after bullets hit their vehicle.

According to reports, an excise team from Hemgiri area during patrolling tried to intercept a cattle-laden pick-up van at Rangiadhipa bridge suspecting it to have been engaged in illegal transportation of banned contraband like ganja or mahuwa in wee hours of today. Violating the order, the smugglers opened fire at the excise department vehicle and tried to flee.

The cattle traffickers opened indiscriminate fire on excise officials team. While one person was nabbed, others managed to flee the scene. The excise team seized a country-made firearm and cattle-laden vehicle, informed Sundargarh Excise Superintendent Pramod Panda.

A complaint in this connection has been lodged at the Lephripada Police Station and seized gun and vehicle have been handed over to the police.