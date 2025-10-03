Bhadrak: A truck driver allegedly kidnapped a mentally challenged woman from Charampa on National Highway-16 under Bhadrak Town Police limits in Odisha on Thursday evening.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the spot.

According to reports, the woman had taken shelter under the veranda of a roadside shop near Charampa Square when the incident occurred. A truck halted at the location, and moments later, the driver was seen forcefully taking the woman into the vehicle before driving away.

Police have launched a search operation to trace both the victim and the accused driver. Efforts are on to identify the truck through highway surveillance footage and transport records.

Police have appealed to the public to report any leads that could help in rescuing the woman or tracking the culprit.