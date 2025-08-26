Sundargarh: A trailer truck was swept away by strong floodwaters while crossing a bridge on Safei River in Sahajbahal area of Odisha's Sundargarh district. The incident was caught on a mobile phone camera.

Reports said the river was swollen following heavy rainfall in the region. The truck driver, identified as Sujit Aind, went missing in the incident, while the helper, Abinash Barala, managed to survive after being rescued.

Soon after the mishap, locals informed the police and Fire Services personnel about the incident. A rescue operation was launched to trace the missing driver.

Till the last report came in, the operation was still underway.