Jagatsinghpur: At least five people were injured after an auto-rickshaw overturned on National Highway 55 near Mangalpur on the outskirts of Jagatsinghpur.

According to reports, the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Cuttack towards Jagatsinghpur. Near Mangalpur, a scooter suddenly came from behind and moved across the front of the auto-rickshaw before turning into a narrow lane.

In an attempt to avoid hitting the scooter, the auto-rickshaw driver applied a sudden brake, causing the vehicle to lose balance and overturn on the highway.

All five occupants of the auto-rickshaw, including the driver, sustained injuries in the accident. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured were given first aid and later discharged, as their condition was stable.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

