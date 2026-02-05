Jagatsinghpur: At least five people were injured after an auto-rickshaw overturned on National Highway 55 near Mangalpur on the outskirts of Jagatsinghpur.
According to reports, the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Cuttack towards Jagatsinghpur. Near Mangalpur, a scooter suddenly came from behind and moved across the front of the auto-rickshaw before turning into a narrow lane.
In an attempt to avoid hitting the scooter, the auto-rickshaw driver applied a sudden brake, causing the vehicle to lose balance and overturn on the highway.
All five occupants of the auto-rickshaw, including the driver, sustained injuries in the accident. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured were given first aid and later discharged, as their condition was stable.
The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.
Watch Video:
Caught on CCTV: Auto-rickshaw overturns while trying to save scooter rider on NH-55 in #Odisha, 5 injured.— Sambad English (@Sambad_English) February 5, 2026
At least five people were injured after an auto-rickshaw overturned on National Highway 55 near Mangalpur on the outskirts of Jagatsinghpur.
A scooter suddenly came from… pic.twitter.com/vV1eb2mRl6