Bhubaneswar: An unidentified miscreant allegedly looted cash and gold ornaments from the residence of senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar, today. The incident has been caught on CCTV cameras installed in the house.

As per reports, the robber, who had masked his face, entered the house around 2.40 am when the family members were asleep. He stayed inside the house for around an hour and committed the theft.

As the family members realised the presence of a person inside the room, they headed towards it. However, the robber locked the room from inside and escaped by breaking the window.

The Nayapalli police have started an investigation into the incident. Efforts were on by the cops to identify, trace, and apprehend the wrongdoer.

"Ornaments and some cash were stolen from my travel suitcase. My son woke up and tried to chase the miscreant, but he locked the room from inside and fled by breaking the window," said Debajyoti Patnaik, son of Niranjan Patnaik.

The exact amount of cash and jewellery stolen will be determined after a probe by the police, he added.