Angul: A miscreant allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman on the pretext of seeking the address of a location at Baghuapal village in Odisha's Angul district.

The incident has been caught on a CTTV camera.

In the video clip, the looter can be seen riding pillion on a motorcycle and then approaching the woman to ask about the address of a location. Moments later, the real motive of the person came to the fore as he snatched the gold chain from the woman's neck by overpowering her. The wrongdoer then fled the spot on the two-wheeler

The family members of the woman managed to nab the looter and his associate, and handed them over to the police.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Watch Video: