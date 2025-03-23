Berhampur: In a shocking case of animal cruelty, a group of miscreants was caught on CCTV camera brutally attacking a street dog with a sword in Odisha’s Berhampur. The incident, which took place around 4 AM on Sunday in lane 7 of Gandhi Nagar, has sparked widespread outrage.

According to the footage, the miscreants were riding a scooter when the dog approached them, likely in search of food. In a horrific turn of events, two of the youths got off the vehicle and repeatedly stabbed the animal, leaving it critically injured. The video further shows the dog desperately trying to escape while the attackers chase it away.

The incident has raised serious concerns about why the assailants were carrying swords at such an early hour and whether they had other criminal intentions. The brutal act has drawn condemnation from animal rights activists and concerned citizens, who are demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

Watch Video: