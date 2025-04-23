Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted extensive searches at 12 locations across five districts in Odisha as part of an ongoing investigation into the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment scam.

The CBI had registered a case in connection with the scam on May 9, 2023 following a reference from the Chief Postmaster General, Odisha Circle, Bhubaneswar.

In his complaint, the Chief Postmaster General alleged that certain candidates had submitted fake matriculation certificates to secure jobs during the 2023 GDS recruitment process.

The CBI today conducted searches in Khurda, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sambalpur and Keonjhar districts of Odisha. It targeted the premises of individuals involved in the case, including middlemen and those engaged in making forged matriculation certificates of the Uttar Pradesh Board and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The searches led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and articles, highlighting on the fraudulent activities.

On December 30, 2024, the CBI had filed chargesheet against 58 accused persons, including 55 candidates and three middlemen, before the Court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneswar.

Further investigation is going on to identify the remaining candidates involved in the scam as well as the masterminds behind the forged mark sheets and certificates.