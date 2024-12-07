Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reportedly seized Rs 10 lakh in cash from a luxury vehicle in Odisha capital here today.

The officials of the CBI along with the local police intercepted the luxury (Mercedes) vehicle bearing registration no. OD-O5-BV-9999 near Mayfair Hotel in the city here in the evening and seized the money.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that an official of the Central government and a realtor were travelling in the vehicle.

Soon after the cash seizure, the CBI officials reportedly took the occupants of the car to the central agency’s regional office for questioning.

The officials of the CBI were tracking the movement of the vehicle owner for the last three months and a special team from the agency’s Delhi office comprising six officials reportedly arrived in the city here a few days ago to keep tab on him, sources said.

Detailed report awaited.