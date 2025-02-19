Bhubaneswar: A team of the CBI today raided the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) over a recruitment scam as an allegation of securing jobs through forged documents has come to the fore.

As per reports, the CBI team reached AIIMS Bhubaneswar in the morning and questioned at least 27 persons, including some permanent employees, in connection with the scam. The officers of the central agency also examined various documents.

According to the allegation, as many as five members of a family residing in the capital city were given permanent appointments in AIIMS Bhubaneswar in 2023 and 2024. Forged documents showing them as residents of Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur were used to secure recruitments to the posts of two sanitary inspectors and three record clerks.

They were earlier appointed in AIIMS Bhubaneswar on a contractual basis by an outsourcing agency. A person namely Smrutiranjan Kar of the agency, who is the alleged mastermind of the recruitment scam, has come under the scanner of the CBI.

It is being alleged that he facilitated the permanent appointment of five of his family members at AIIMS Bhubaneswar through fraudulent means.

The CBI was yet to comment on the alleged scam and today's raid.