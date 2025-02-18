Bhubaneswar: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today raided the residence of IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi in Bhubaneswar in connection with the Rs 10 lakh bribery case related to the Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, a central public sector undertaking headquartered in Kolkata.

As per reports, the CBI team reached Sethi's residence in the morning and carried out a search of the house.

However, Sethi claimed innocence in the case saying, "No FIR has been filed against me. I don't know anything about the raid. I have no connection with Chanchal Mukherjee (an accused in the case). I haven't received any favour from the Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited. Chanchal Mukherjee had unrestricted access to the State Secretariat as he had earlier worked in various departments of the State Government."

The bureaucrat also alleged that he and his family members were harassed by the members of the CBI team during the raid.

"The CBI officers are harassing me and my family members. Their behaviour towards us has been very rough," he said.

Notably, the CBI had earlier served a notice to Sethi in connection with the case.

The central agency has already arrested Chanchal Mukherjee, group general manager of the Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, after registering a case against him.

Mukherjee was arrested near a star hotel in Jayadev Vihar on December 7 evening while allegedly taking bribe from the director of Bhubaneswar-based Penta A Studio Private Ltd, Santosh Moharana, and a middle-man namely Debadutta Mohapatra.