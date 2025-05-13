Bhubaneswar: The result of Class 10 Exam-2025 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is out today with overall pass percentage of 93.66.

Total 2371939 candidates had appeared in the examination, of them 2221636 have cleared the annual board examination. The pass percentage increased by 0.06% this year as compared to previous year.

While Trivandrum and Vijaywada topped the list of regions with 99.79% followed by Bengaluru (98.90%) and Chennai (98.71%), the pass percentage in Bhubaneswar region stood at 92.64.

Like previous year, girls outshone the boys by 2.37% this year. While 92.63% boys cleared the examination, the pass percentage of girls is 95.00. The pass percentage of transgender students was recorded 95.00, an increase by 3.7% from previous year.

However, 141353 students have been placed in compartment.

Students can check their scores by visiting the following websites and applications:

https://www.cbse.gov.in

https://www.results.nic.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in

https://umang.gov.in

Here's the region-wise pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 Exam-2025