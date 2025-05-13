Bhubaneswar: The pass percentage of Bhubaneswar region in CBSE Class 10 Exam-2025 whose result was announced today was recorded 92.64 this year.

Total 1,40,507 students (76,251 boys and 64,256 girls) had appeared in the examination in Bhubaneswar region held from February 15 to March 18, 2025, of them 1,30,163 (69,869 boys and 60,294 girls) passed. The total pass percentage of the region stood at 92.64 (91.63% boys and 93.83% girls).

In Odisha, total 60,315 candidates (31,893 boys and 28,422 girls) of 727 schools had appeared in the exam at 250 exam centres, of them 55,734 (29,206 boys and 26,528 girls) cleared this year. The state recorded the total pass percentage of 92.40 (91.57% boys and 93.34% girls).

Total 2371939 candidates had appeared in the examination, of them 22,21,636 have cleared the annual board examination. The overall pass percentage of students was recorded 93.66, an increase by 0.06% this year as compared to previous year.

While Trivandrum and Vijaywada topped the list of regions with 99.79% followed by Bengaluru (98.90%) and Chennai (98.71%), Delhi West and East regions scored 95.24% and 95.07% results respectively.

Similarly, the pass percentage of Chandigarh, Bhopal, Patna, Dehradun, Prayagraj, Noida and Guwahati stood at 93.71, 92.71, 91.90, 91.60, 91.01 89.41 and 84.14 respectively.