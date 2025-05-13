Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar region secured 11th position in the list of top-performing regions in CBSE Class 12th Exam-2025, whose results were announced today.

The pass percentage of students in Bhubaneswar region stood at 83.64 (81.42% boys and 86.30% girls) this year.

Total 1,17,069 students (63,804 boys and 53,265 girls) had appeared in exam in Bhubaneswar region held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Of them, 97,919 (51,949 boys and 45,970 girls) passed.

In Odisha, total 40,728 students (22,228 boys and 18,500 girls) of 505 schools had appeared in examination at 240 examination centres in Odisha, of them 32,070 students (17,127 boys and 14,943 girls were successful in the exam. The total pass percentage in the state is 78.74% (77.05% boys and 80.77% girls).

Total 16,92,794 candidates of 19,299 schools had appeared in the examination at 7330 exam centres across the country this year, of them 14,96,307 successfully cleared.

Vijayawada region topped the list with 99.60% students pass out followed by Trivandrum (99.32%) and Chennai (97.39%)

Here's region-wise pass percentage in CBSE Class 12th Exam-2025