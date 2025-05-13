Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 Exam-2025 results for all streams today. The overall pass percentage of students stood at with 88.39 this year.

Total 16,92,794 candidates of 19,299 schools had appeared in the examination at 7330 exam centres across the country this year, of them 14,96,307 successfully cleared.

While Vijayawada region topped the list with 99.60% students pass out followed by Trivandrum (99.32%) and Chennai (97.39%), Bhubaneswar was placed in top 11 with 83.64% of students pass out. Prayagraj secured 17th position with 79.53% students pass out.

Delhi West and East regions made it to top 5th and 6th list with 95.37 students pass percentage and 95.06 students pass percentage respectively.

The girl students have performed well than boys by 5.94% this year. While 91.64% girls passed the exam, the pass percentage of boys is 85.70. The pass percentage of transgender students was recorded 100 in CBSE Class 12th Exam this year.

Total 1,29,095 candidates have been placed in compartment.

The candidates can check their scores by visiting the following websites and applications:

https://www.cbse.gov.in

https://www.results.nic.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in

https://umang.gov.in