Bhubaneswar: Students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) have delivered an outstanding performance in the CBSE Class X and Class XII examinations, the results of which were announced today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In the Class X examinations, the pass percentage among OAV students saw a remarkable rise—from 82.26% in 2024 to 91.8% in 2025. Notably, 1,062 students scored above 90%. Kabya Ranjan Majhi from OAV Pallasgadia, Bonth emerged as the top performer, securing an impressive 99.4%.

In the Class XII Science stream, the pass percentage increased from 63.19% in 2024 to 72.05% this year. Om Prasad Sahoo of OAV Khaprakhol, Bolangir topped the Science stream among OAV students with 97.4% marks.

The Commerce stream also recorded a significant improvement. The pass percentage jumped to 77.60% in 2025, a steep rise from 44.24% in 2024. Madhusmita Behera of OAV Rengali, Sambalpur topped the OAV Commerce stream with 94.6% marks.

These results reflect the growing academic excellence in Odisha’s Adarsha Vidyalayas and the commitment of both students and educators.