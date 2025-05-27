Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recommended strict action against teachers and staff involved in unfair practices during board examinations at two centres in Odisha's Bargarh district.

In an official statement issued today, CBSE clarified the recommendation was based on findings from a sub-committee inquiry. The centres in question are Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya, Bandhupalli, and Padampur Public School.

Students from six schools, including four Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (OAVs), had appeared for the Class X and XII examinations at these centres.

Following a detailed investigation involving examination of evidences, answer books, various reports, CCTV footage, and other related documents, the CBSE Regional Office in Bhubaneswar concluded that serious irregularities had taken place at the two centres.

CBSE had announced the results for the 2025 Class X and Class XII board examinations on May 13.

Officials further stated students found guilty of using unfair means during the examinations will be required to appear either for the supplementary exams starting July 15 or the CBSE Main Examination in 2026.