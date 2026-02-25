Cuttack: The Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) formally notified the Planning & Building Standard Regulations for the Old Areas, 2026 through a gazette notification today, bringing into effect a dedicated regulatory framework exclusively for the historic core areas of Cuttack.

The newly notified regulations will apply to 43 wards of the old city, popularly known as the Silver City, recognising the unique urban morphology and long-standing developmental constraints of these organically evolved neighbourhoods. Unlike planned urban extensions, the old areas are characterised by narrow roads, limited access to plots, congestion, fragmented landholdings and inadequate parking spaces, which have historically made it difficult to implement the Odisha Development Authorities (Planning & Building Standards) Rules, 2020 in their standard form.

With the issuance of the gazette notification, CDA has institutionalised a context-sensitive and pragmatic planning approach tailored specifically to the needs of the old city. The regulations seek to balance redevelopment imperatives with the preservation of Cuttack’s rich historic and cultural fabric, ensuring that growth does not come at the cost of identity.

Aligned with the spirit of the Odisha Development Authorities (Planning & Building Standards) Third Amendment notified earlier, the new framework introduces calibrated relaxations to address ground realities. The minimum access road width requirement for small residential plots has been relaxed to 4.5 metres, setback norms for non-high-rise buildings have been rationalised, and the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) has been suitably recalibrated in keeping with the density and built form of the old city.

The notified regulations are expected to unlock redevelopment potential in smaller and subdivided plots, improve accessibility, facilitate organised parking solutions, reduce congestion in the core areas, and streamline the approval and regularisation process for property owners. By providing legal clarity and planning flexibility, the framework aims to encourage structured and compliant development within the historic precinct.

With the gazette notification coming into force, the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) has taken a significant step towards harmonising heritage conservation with contemporary urban development needs. The initiative is expected to make the old city more liveable, resilient, and economically vibrant, while safeguarding its distinctive character for future generations.