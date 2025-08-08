Bhubaneswar: A patient reportedly lost his life as his family members could not shift him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to the ongoing cease-work agitation by the employees of 108 Ambulance Services in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Kandra Singh of Saratchandrapur village under Shamakhunta block in Mayurbhanj.

As per reports, Singh was admitted to the Mayurbhanj district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Baripada after he complained of certain health complications.

The doctots at the DHH referred Singh to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

However, Singh’s family members could not shift him to the Cuttack-based premier health institute due to the ongoing cease-work agitation by the staff of 108 Ambulance Services in Mayurbhanj.

Singh’s family members contacted an ambulance from neighbouring Balasore district to shift him to Cuttack. However, Singh breathed his last before the arrival of the ambulance, alleged his family members.