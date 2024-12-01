Puri: Kickstarting the celebration of India’s rich classical tradition, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 35th edition of Konark Festival.

Majhi along with Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism, Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Pravati Parida lit the ceremonial lamp.

The opening evening of the Konark Festival commenced with an Odissi dance recital by Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Bhubaneswar, followed by Kathak performance by Malti Shyam and Group, New Delhi.

The Odissi performance began with a soulful invocation to Lord Jagannath, based on Sri Jagannath Astakam by Adi Shankaracharya. It transitioned into “Bhavranga” and “Shakti,” narrating tales of divine power and the dynamic energy of Lord Shiva embodied in the feminine form of Shakti. The performance was masterfully choreographed by Guru Shri Lingaraj Pradhan and Guru Shri Pankaj Kumar Pradhan and music composed by Bijay Kumar Jena and Bijay Kumar Barik.

The evening continued with the Kathak dance recital, Nartan Manjari, performed by Malti Shyam’s group from New Delhi, celebrating the eternal bond between the divine and the devotee through intricate rhythms and fluid movements. The dance was choreographed by Malti Shyam.

The five-day festival is being hosted by Odisha Tourism in collaboration with the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi (OSNA) and the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC).

Simultaneously, the 14th International Sand Art Festival began at the Chandrabhaga beach. Featuring 129 celebrated sand artists, including eight international participations from the UK, Mexico, Germany, Japan, Russia, Portugal, Spain, and Sri Lanka, the festival highlighted this year’s thematic masterpieces alongside contributions from national artists representing Odisha and seven other Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 35 Sand Art Creations were made on the themes of Women Empowerment, Odia Ashmita and World Heritage and Monuments.

The Konark Festival is also being live-streamed across Odisha Tourism’s social media platforms and telecast live on DD Bharati from December 1 to 5.