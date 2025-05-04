Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated the process to finalise the boundaries of various administrative units for the upcoming Census in the country.

The government has allowed changes in the boundaries of administrative units including districts, sub-divisions, tahsils, revenue villages and urban local bodies (ULBs) before June 30 this year.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the state government today issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, the boundaries of administrative units for ensuing Census to be frozen on July 1.

It is worth mentioning here that the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently approved a proposal to conduct caste enumeration during the upcoming Census.

As per media reports, the Centre may conduct population census in the country in 2026.