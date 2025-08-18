Bhubaneswar: A Central Agricultural University will be established in Odisha’s Sambalpur. The varsity will be set up as per the Central Agricultural University Act, 1992.

A meeting was held today at Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Energy, Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo regarding the proposal for Central Agricultural University.

The proposed university will help produce graduates and post-graduates for global competitiveness in agriculture and allied sciences and will help increase productivity and develope sustainable and profitable farming systems in this sector.

“The varsity will be a game changer for Odisha. It will advance agricultural research, empower farmers and promote innovation in sustainable farming methods. This decision will prove beneficial in ensuring food and nutritional security for the people by transforming agriculture and allied professions into profitable enterprises,” said Singh Deo.

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department Principal Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Finance Department Principal Secretary Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar Basith and OUAT Vice Chancellor Pravat Kumar Raul among others were present at the meeting.