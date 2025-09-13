Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha-cadre IAS officer Shalini Pandit will go on central deputation for five years.

Pandit, a 2001-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services in the Union Ministry of Finance.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved the appointment of altogether 35 IAS and allied officers as Joint Secretaries or equivalent posts at the Centre.

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a notification in this regard today.

Pandit will hold the post for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The senior IAS officer is now serving as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary in the School and Mass Education Department in Odisha.

She had earlier worked as the Commissioner-cum Secretary in the health and Family Welfare Department and Director of National Health Mission, Odisha.