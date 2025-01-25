New Delhi: The Centre has extended the central deputation period of Odisha-cadre IAS officer Roopa Mishra for one more year.

Per a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training yesterday, the deputation tenure of the 2004-batch woman IAS officer has been extended for a period of one year beyond February 2, 2025 or until further orders. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has made approval to the extension.

Mishra is Joint Secretary working under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.