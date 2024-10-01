New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has raised concerns with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the delay in announcing the dearness allowance (DA) for active government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners.

These allowances, which are due from July 1, 2024, are typically revised twice a year—effective from January 1 and July 1.

In a letter dated September 30, S B Yadav, Secretary General of the confederation, pointed out that the second DA hike of the year is usually declared in the last week of September. He noted that the salaries and pensions, along with arrears for July to September, are generally disbursed in the first week of October.

"I would like to draw your kind attention to the non-declaration of the due instalment of DA/DR, effective from July 1, 2024, which is usually announced in the last week of September with arrears paid in early October," Yadav wrote in the letter.

The confederation expressed its concern, stating that the delay in the announcement has caused significant dissatisfaction among government employees and pensioners.

Additionally, the union highlighted the upcoming Durga Puja festival, noting that performance-linked bonuses (PLB) and adhoc bonuses, which are applicable to different categories of government employees, are also yet to be announced.

"With Durga Puja approaching, the PLB and Adhoc Bonus should also be declared," the letter added.

The confederation has urged the Finance Minister to intervene promptly and ensure that both the DA/DR and bonus orders are issued in a timely manner.

The DA hike is based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), which measures changes in retail prices across various sectors. Based on current calculations, the government is expected to raise DA and DR by 3%. DA is a crucial salary component for active employees, while DR is provided to pensioners.

At present, DA stands at 50% of an employee's basic salary, following a 4% increase in January 2024. As DA reached 50%, several other allowances were also revised, with hikes of up to 25%.