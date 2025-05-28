Bhubaneswar: Odisha cadre IAS officer R. Vineel Krishna has been appointed as the Joint Secretary of the Department of Sports under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved the appointment of as many as 41 officers, including Vineel Krishna, at Joint Secretary or equivalent level with pay at Level 14 of the Pay Matrix.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions today issued a notification in this regard.

Vineel Krishna, a 2005-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Joint Secretary of Department of Sports for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the office or until further orders, said the notification.

The senior bureaucrat is now working as the Commissioner, Land Records and Settlement, in Odisha.

Vineel Krishna was working as the Special Secretary to then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Sports Department Secretary during the BJD rule in Odisha.