Bhubaneswar: In order to make field assessment of the Cyclone ‘Dana’ affected areas in Odisha, a seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central team visited three districts.

The Central team led by Joint Secretary of Home Affairs Ministry, PK Ray arrived in Odisha on November 24. They conducted spot visits to Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore districts, the worst affected areas.

This afternoon, the team met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and lauded the efforts of the State Government in tackling the situation caused by the Cyclone.

Demanding the Central assistance to compensate losses caused by Cyclone ‘Dana’, Majhi emphasised on construction of sustainable infrastructure. He highlighted, during the meeting, Odisha has been facing natural calamities like cyclone and flood every year.

He stated the State Government has been able to save lives. However, it has to cough up more money for reconstruction, said Majhi.

Elaborating on the need for climate-resilient and sustainable infrastructure, the Chief Minister stressed on underground electric cable, saline embankment and adequate mangroves in the coastal districts.

He also proposed for establishment of a modern disaster management centre in Bhubaneswar and said the State Government will lend all necessary support.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Additional Chief Secretary (CMO) Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh were present in the meeting.

On October 25, the Cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast. During the storm no casualty was reported. However, property losses were reported in various districts of coastal Odisha.